Highland Community Schools closes for active investigation

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – Highland Community Schools closed Monday following a late-night decision to cancel classes. The district announced the closure on its Facebook page and on school closing pages late Sunday night.

The district has not offered an explanation for the sudden closure, which also included the cancellation or postponement of its boys’ and girls’ basketball games on Monday evening.

The Iowa Co. Law Enforcement Center indicated early Monday morning that officers are involved in an “active and ongoing” investigation in relation to the school closing. Law enforcement assured the community that, even in light of the active investigation, there is no threat to the public.

An NBC15 News team is on its way to Highland to learn more and this story will be updated when more information is available.

