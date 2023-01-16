Beloit City Council chooses next City Manager

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit City Council announced Monday that it has made a selection for its next city manager.

The City Council will review an employment contract with Jerry Gabrielatos during its meeting Tuesday. Gabrielatos is set to begin his new role no later than March 1.

“Along with the public, we are confident that with Jerry’s leadership and ability to build relationships, we will aspire to even greater heights,” Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said.

Gabrielatos started his local government career through various roles in the Chicago City Council, including Chief of Staff. His seven years of city management experience includes serving as Assistant City Manager and Interim City Manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and as City Manager in West Linn, Oregon.

His main focuses in his city management experience include economic and workforce development, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and resilience and police reform.

“I look forward to working with the Council, an excellent staff and the vibrant business and nonprofit organizations that make this a special place,” Gabrielatos said.

Gabrielatos received a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration from Northwestern University.

