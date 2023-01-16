Family, friends hold celebration event in honor of man killed in Blue Mounds

Celebration for Nick Day
Celebration for Nick Day(NBC15)
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been three years since Nick Day was murdered while jogging in Blue Mounds, and Sunday, the community celebrated his life.

Day’s family held a celebration event at the Red Mouse Bar and Grill in Cross Plains. Family and friends remembered Day and his impact on others.

“He loved his family, he loved his daughter and you couldn’t ask for a better person,” Day’s mother Donna Luhman said.

Prior to serving in the U.S. Navy, Day ran cross country for DodgePoint and Mount Horeb high schools.

“He’s the type of kid that every coach would want to have on their team,” Mount Horeb boys cross country coach Brian McIntyre said.

In 2010, Day helped DodgePoint place second in state.

“Without Nick that year we wouldn’t have probably made it to state, and we would not have got second,” DodgePoint cross country coach Dennis McGraw said.

Day’s coaches said he was a companion unlike any other.

Nick was just a great teammate,” McGraw said. “With the workouts and all that, he would help the others out, and you know he is going to give one hundred percent.”

With Day’s coaches and others showing up, Luhman said she was grateful for all who came.

“I know he’s happy, I know he’s smiling,” Luhman said. “It means a lot to me, and we have a lot of support. I’m overwhelmed by the amount of people that we had here.”

The event included a silent auction, a 50-50 raffle and other activities.

All proceeds from the celebration will be going towards the DodgePoint and Mount Horeb cross country teams.

