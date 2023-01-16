Hartmeyer Ice Arena hosting “Skate for the PAWS” fundraiser for Dane County Humane Society

Resident pup Sophie hitting the ice ahead of Monday's community skate at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
Resident pup Sophie hitting the ice ahead of Monday's community skate at Hartmeyer Ice Arena.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -If you love animals and are looking for a reason to get in some exercise, you’ve pounced to the right place. Monday, the Hartmeyer Ice Arena in Madison is hosting “Skate for the PAWS.”

A fundraiser in which all of the proceeds will be donated to help out the pets and critters of the Dane County Humane Society.

It costs $5 for adults, $3 for students and kids. Rental skates will be available as well for $3.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Dane County Humane Society. You may bring an item from DCHS’s wish list, for free admission!

The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lisa Bernard, DCHS public relations coordinator, joins The Morning Show Monday with some four-legged friends ahead of the organized skate.

