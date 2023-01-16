REPORT: Matt Mitchell joins Fickell’s staff as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to ESPN college football writer, Pete Thamel, former Grand Valley State University head coach Matt Mitchell is joining Luke Fickell’s staff at Wisconsin as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Sources: Wisconsin is hiring Grand Valley State head coach Matt Mitchell as the school’s new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Mitchell has a career record of 117-31 in 12 seasons at Grand Valley, a Division II school in Michigan. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 15, 2023

In a press release on Sunday, the Grand Valley State athletic department said that Mitchell stepped down as head coach to pursue other coaching opportunities.

“I am so thankful to have been a part of the Grand Valley State football program and Grand Valley State University,” Mitchell said “Grand Valley State is a special place, and I built so many wonderful relationships with our players, current and former, our coaching staff, the athletics administration, the football alumni, and within the University. It was an honor to recruit and lead the young men that put so much time and effort into the culture that is Grand Valley State football,” added Mitchell.

Matt Mitchell Steps Down As Grand Valley State Head Football Coach https://t.co/FGe1WB3AHu — GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) January 15, 2023

In his 13 seasons at Grand Valley State, Mitchell led the Lakers to the 2022 GLIAC Championship, a number one ranking in the AFCA and D2football national polls, and a berth in the NCAA Super Region 3 final. Mitchell finishes his time at GVSU with a 117-31 overall record, with seven NCAA DII Playoff appearances, two NCAA DII National Semifinal appearances and three GLIAC Championships.

His 117 wins rank second all-time in GVSU program history, Brian Kelly has the most with 118 wins.

