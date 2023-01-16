Sheriff: Dodge Co. inmate doesn’t return from medical appt.; warrant issued

JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for an inmate who did not return from a medical appointment.

The inmate, Jessica Grace Shafer, was allowed out of jail to go to her appointment, per the conditions of her Huber privileges, the Sheriff’s Office explained. An arrest warrant was issued for her after she did not return.

Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, white shoes, a black sweatshirt, and a purple jacket.

Anyone who has sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or another local law enforcement agency. The Sheriff’s Office cautions against approaching or making contact with her, just to avoid stepping into harm’s way.

