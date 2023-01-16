Sun Prairie townhouse fire displaces 2 families

(MGN)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two families are displaced following a fire at a multi-family townhouse in Sun Prairie Monday.

On Monday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPF&R) were dispatched to the 500 block of Schiller Street in the City of Sun Prairie after a neighbor called and said they smelled smoke. Officials said smoke was visible at the roof line.

SPF&R alerted the building’s occupants of a potential fire. Crews searched multiple units before finding a fire in an attic. They removed the ceiling in two units to extinguish the fire.

The damage to the electrical systems left two units uninhabitable, the City of Sun Prairie Building Inspection confirmed. Sun Prairie Utilities helped remove power from the affected units, and WE Energies confirmed there was no impact to the natural gas service and distribution.

Nobody was home in the unit where the fire started. Officials said the building was built before fire sprinkler systems were mandated.

The Red Cross is assisting five residents and their pets.

SPF&R said the fire was caused by electrical issues around a bathroom exhaust fan, and the initial damage estimate is around $100,000.

