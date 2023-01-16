Widespread rain likely today

Watching snow potential later this week
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
  • Rain through most of Monday
  • Accumulating snow possible Thursday
  • Cooler by late-week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have a soggy Monday ahead in southern Wisconsin. Rain is moving in from the south, and will become widespread by late morning. Showers will last through most of the day today, with a few breaks in the rain possible during the later afternoon. Today will feel spring-like, with temperatures starting out in the upper 30s this morning and reaching the mid-40s this afternoon. Winds will still be breezy out of the southeast.

As this system moves out, a few showers could linger into early Tuesday morning. Rain totals are expected to be under an inch.

We’ll dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures remain mild in the mid and upper 30s with more gray skies. Then all eyes are on the next system that could bring us some accumulating snow on Thursday.

Low pressure will move out of the Four Corners region and track across the central plains by Wednesday. The question is: where does it go from there? Model guidance has been shifting the track further and further north: from central Illinois to just north of Chicago. Because of this, the location of where the heaviest snow bands will fall is still uncertain but some amount of accumulation does look likely for southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will be right around freezing, so this will be heavy, wet snow that can turn things icy quickly. You’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast as we continue to pin down the details of this system.

