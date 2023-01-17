Badgers look to get back on track against Penn State

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) during...
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) goes to the basket against Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team looks to snap a three-game Big Ten losing streak, when they host Penn State at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Both Wisconsin and Penn State sit at 3-3 in conference play, Penn State most recently beating Indiana who took down the Badgers on Saturday, 63-45.

Prior to the game Wisconsin officials confirmed that senior forward Tyler Wahl is active and expected to play in Tuesday’s game. Wahl had injured his ankle during the Badgers game against Minnesota and missed three straight games.

Wahl leads the Badgers in scoring with an average 13.2 points per game.

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the Kohl Center, and the Badgers will debut their “By the Players” uniforms which were designed by Wisconsin players to represent diversity and inclusion.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center on Big Ten Network.

