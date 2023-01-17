Badgers look to get back on track against Penn State

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team looks to snap a three-game Big Ten losing streak, when they host Penn State at the Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

Both Wisconsin and Penn State sit at 3-3 in conference play, Penn State most recently beating Indiana who took down the Badgers on Saturday, 63-45.

Prior to the game Wisconsin officials confirmed that senior forward Tyler Wahl is active and expected to play in Tuesday’s game. Wahl had injured his ankle during the Badgers game against Minnesota and missed three straight games.

Wahl leads the Badgers in scoring with an average 13.2 points per game.

GREAT news for the #Badgers, Tyler Wahl is back tonight! https://t.co/MfW4ngZVmf — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) January 17, 2023

Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the Kohl Center, and the Badgers will debut their “By the Players” uniforms which were designed by Wisconsin players to represent diversity and inclusion.

On this date 25 years ago, the Kohl Center opened up for its first game



What's your favorite Kohl Center game?#WisconsinMBB125 pic.twitter.com/1D8LK1LRzm — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 17, 2023

⚫️ N , W I S C ⚫️ N S I N



Tonight, we debut this season's "By the Players" uniforms. Designed by Badgers, this year’s look was created in representation of diversity and inclusion.



📰 https://t.co/dIIZylwEdk

🎟 https://t.co/q4D062pcxo pic.twitter.com/WgWTve4BjH — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 17, 2023

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center on Big Ten Network.

