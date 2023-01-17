The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time.

“The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy heart,” the owners wrote on the pizza parlor’s Facebook page. “We’ve enjoyed being a good neighbor to so many wonderful people and businesses over the past 15 years.”

The owners went on to urge people to continue going to local restaurants and businesses, saying those shops need the patronage now more than ever.

The final slice will be served on Feb. 4, the post indicated. It did not specify a reason for the impending closure.

In May, the one-time local chain’s Williamson Street store closed for good. At the time, the owners blamed a lack of staff, rising food prices, and fewer customers as “a toxic combination.” In the post accompanying the Middleton closing announcement they added, “(r)estaurant work is not easy – it takes a load of determination, an extra dose of thick skin and a raging sense of humor.”

In late 2019, just months before the pandemic reached U.S. shores, Roman Candle closed two other stores, one on Monroe Street, in Madison, and other in Fitchburg. In those instances, they also blamed staffing issues as well as the closure of Monroe Street that year, which slowed business at that shop.

