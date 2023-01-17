Lawsuit alleging records law violations filed against MMSD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Madison Metropolitan School District, alleging the district is violating public records law.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty explained Tuesday that it requested records from MMSD regarding the district’s use of “small instructional groups” for “reading, foundational skills, and math” on Jan. 31, 2022. WILL alleges that a whistleblower provided it with a partial copy of an official policy that illegally discriminated against students based on race.

Tom Kamenick, president and founder of law firm Wisconsin Transparency Project, argued that MMSD has had extreme delays in fulfilling records requests. WILL claims multiple organizations and people have faced resistance when trying to obtain public records from the district. The only example given involved NBC15 News.

“Several requests to the district have remained unfulfilled for more than a year, and they have a long history of problems,” Kamenick said.

WILL claimed that MMSD responded to it in June of 2022, saying the pandemic had caused staffing issues in the district that brought on delays for requests.

NBC15 has reached out to MMSD for a statement and will update this article with its response.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.