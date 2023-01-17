Messy travel expected Thursday

Drizzle & fog this morning

FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday

Snow & wintry mixing likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eyes are on Thursday as it looks like we’ll be receiving our first significant snowfall of the month in southern Wisconsin. A First Alert Day is in place for Thursday, as travel will likely be impacted especially during the morning commute. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Watch for our northern and western counties (not including Dane) from 6 PM Wednesday through 3 PM Thursday.

Until then, we’ll continue our gray stretch of weather. Some lingering showers and spots of drizzle are likely this morning, with some areas of fog lasting into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Similar conditions on Wednesday: more clouds with temps in the mid-30s. Our low-pressure system will begin to push into the state during the late evening hours, bringing snow and possibly some wintry mixing (especially near the Stateline).

The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight and in the very early morning hours of Thursday. This will be heavy, wet snow that can make roadways icy quickly. It looks like the highest snow totals will likely be found to the north and west of Dane county, near Dodgeville and the Dells. There will be a steep cut-off in totals, it looks like towns near the Stateline could only receive a couple of inches of accumulation by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures remain near freezing through the weekend and into next week.

