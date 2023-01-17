Mt. Horeb-based organization connects school automotive programs with area auto shops

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - As the worker shortage continues to impact the auto industry, Mount Horeb-based company ‘WrenchWay’ is targeting high schools, connecting them with area auto shops.

Co-founder and president of WrenchWay Jay Goninen says whether a school program is in need of a donation, a speaker, or job shadow, their organization has the resources to connect them with someone in the automotive industry. He says while the ever-changing industry can be a great career path, stereotypes persevere.

“There’s still a lot of that grease monkey mentality or people don’t view it as a very attractive job, but when you get out here and you see all of the new technologies, see how much automotive and diesel has advanced over the years, there are some really, really great opportunities and with the shortage we can use all the people we can get,” he said.

Any student at Verona Area High School can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a transmission. Thanks to WrenchWay’s help, the school’s program has been able to expand, according to technology education teacher Ben Zimmerman.

“It’s really benefited the students because they get to talk to a dealership without the intimidation of you know, I’m in your setting, the dealer is here and they come in they answer questions, basically just kind of be a real face to the dealership for the kids to get to know and it’s worked really well, the kids have really enjoyed it.”

Zimmerman said WrenchWay connected the school with an area Zimbrick dealership and while conversations pique some interest, the students especially enjoy the hands-on learning.

“This is my fourth year at Verona High School. I’ve been teaching automotive all four years. My first year we had one automotive class, so we only had 16 kids enrolled, that was at the old high school, when the new high school opened, I introduced some new classes and extended the pathway into more areas,” Zimmerman said. “We have 12 this year and our enrollment is around 190 students now.”

