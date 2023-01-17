No injuries reported after Madison trash compactor fire

The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday.
The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday.(WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Springs Dr. after an employee called 911 to report the fire.

The caller noticed smoke coming from the trash compactor about a half-hour after they tossed trash bags into the chute. Their attempts using multiple fire extinguishers to put out the flames were unsuccessful.

The fire was still active when crews arrived, even after a sprinkler in the compact chute was activated. Firefighters sprayed water onto the compactor, and a tow truck pulled it away from a nearby building.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials believe a lithium-ion battery discarded in the compactor could be to blame.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
Dane Co. sheriff stands alongside three predecessors in plea for new jail
Gov. Evers, Democrats call for advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban on...
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
Evers call for Wisconsin abortion referendum quickly rejected
Marcus Randle El’s double homicide trial begins
Marcus Randle El’s homicide trial begins