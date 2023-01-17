No injuries reported after Madison trash compactor fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Springs Dr. after an employee called 911 to report the fire.

The caller noticed smoke coming from the trash compactor about a half-hour after they tossed trash bags into the chute. Their attempts using multiple fire extinguishers to put out the flames were unsuccessful.

The fire was still active when crews arrived, even after a sprinkler in the compact chute was activated. Firefighters sprayed water onto the compactor, and a tow truck pulled it away from a nearby building.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials believe a lithium-ion battery discarded in the compactor could be to blame.

