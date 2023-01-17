Poynette man arrested after throwing fentanyl out car window

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Poynette resident after he allegedly threw fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia out of his car window while driving impaired.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, a Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a 1999 Chevrolet minivan. As the deputy approached the car, they saw the driver toss items out of the window. The driver, a 36-year-old man, showed signs of impairment, officials allege.

The deputy allegedly found drug paraphernalia on the man and determined that the items thrown out the window included fentanyl. Cocaine was also found in his car, officials said.

The 36-year-old was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail. He faces seven charges.

Operating while intoxicated – 4th offense

Operating after revocation

Failure to install ignition interlock device

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of cocaine

Possession of fentanyl

Felony bail jumping – two counts

Officials are reminding drivers who notice erratic or suspicious behaviors to contact the local law enforcement agency.

