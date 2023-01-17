From Storms To Snow Chances

First Alert Day Thursday
Confidence
Confidence(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
  • Rain & Fog Tonight
  • Rain or Snow Shower Tuesday
  • Wintry Mix Develops Wednesday Night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The uncharacteristic January weather continues on with a chance of thunderstorm sas we move into this evening and tonight. More clouds and spotty rain/snow showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday before another storm system on Thursday. This one looks to be more on the wintry side with the potential of accumulating snow. It is too early to get specific on totals, but some type of snow is looking likely. A more northerly storm track means more of a wintry mix and lower snow totals, while a southerly track means all snow and higher totals. Stay tuned as this system comes into better agreement in the next 24-36 hours. Regardless, a First Alert Day has been issued for Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms as we move into tonight. Temperatures climbing into the 40s before midnight and then falling slightly by daybreak. Patchy fog possible too. A passing rain or snow shower Tuesday. Otherwise, cloudy with steady or falling temperatures in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with lows around 30. Mostly cloudy becoming cloudy on Wednesday.  A chance of rain or snow showers by the evening hours. Rain and snow becomes likely Wednesday night.

Thursday will feature a good chance of snow, possible mixed with rain, depending on the track. Accumulations are likely along with travel concerns. Highs will be in the middle 30s early falling late day. Snow continues Thursday night with lows into the middle 20s. Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers Friday. Highs into the upper 20s.

An unsettled stretch of weather remains into the weekend with additional snow showers possible.  Above normal temperatures remain into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

