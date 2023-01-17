U.S. Marshals join search for State St. shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The United States Marshals Service has joined the hunt for the man wanted in connection with a November shooting in downtown Madison. In an update posted Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department assured residents that its Violent Crime Unit is still pursuing the case and now federal authorities are helping out.

The suspect in the shooting was previously identified as Lamar Jefferson, and charges have already been filed against him in connection with the shooting. He faces counts of first-degree attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lamar was identified on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2022. as the suspect in a shooting on State Street, in Madison, the day before. (Madison Police Dept.)

According to the five-page criminal complaint against him, an officer arrived after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 to the 100 block of State Street and was told by several witnesses that the victim of the shooting was in the back of a business. The officer found the victim lying down and saw a gunshot wound to the man’s abdomen. The victim later had surgery at a local hospital.

The victim told the officer he knew the suspect from Porchlight, an organization that addresses homelessness and affordable housing, and knew him as “Marty.” A Porchlight representative recognized MPD’s suspect by the necklace he wore and identified the man as Jefferson and indicated he sometimes goes by that name.

In addition to their statements, investigators also located a police report filed by Jefferson after he was allegedly attacked about a week earlier. The report indicated he knew who his attacker was but would not identify him. The criminal complaint quoted Jefferson telling the officer that when he saw that attacker, he was going to kill him.

“He a dead man,” the complaint cites Jefferson saying. “When he’d dead, prove it was me.”

In its update, the police department stated no address is available for Jefferson, which adds to the difficulty in tracking him down. MPD also noted that, while investigators previously knew their suspect had contacts in Madison and Milwaukee, they have since learned of more connections in Chicago.

Jefferson, 40, should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips on his location can be shared by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

