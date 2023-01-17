UWPD investigates suspicious package near biochem labs

The UW Police Department investigates a suspicious package found on campus, near the biochemical laboratories, on Jan. 17, 2023. They later determined the item was not a threat.(UWPD via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspicious item found outside the biochemistry laboratories on the University of Wisconsin campus Tuesday morning was determined not to be a threat, the UW Police Department confirmed.

In an update to its earlier post asking people to avoid the area, UWPD explained the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene in addition to its officers. They found the suspicious package was not a threat; however, the statement offered no details about what it was.

The initial UWPD alert came around 8:30 a.m. and warned officers responded to the DeLuca Biochemical Complex, in the 400 block of Babcock Drive, to investigate the item. The scene was cleared within 45 minutes.

In its update, the police department expressed its appreciation for people’s patience and understanding while they investigated and ensured the area was safe.

