Wayland Academy receives $1 million donation for Field House renovations

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wayland Academy graduate is giving back to his alma mater.

Class of 1974 graduate Jim Janik and his wife Susan donated $1 million to improve the Wayland Academy Field House.

The Field House, built in 1967, has three full-size basketball courts, a fitness center, a sports medicine suite and a capacity of 600. One of it’s original uses was to host the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer training camp.

During his time playing sports at Wayland, Janik was named the football team’s most valuable player, selected for the All-Conference basketball team and was the top third baseball hitter in the conference.

“By investing in our great athletic facility, Mr. Janik is not only investing in future generations of Wayland student-athletes—he is helping position Wayland—and Beaver Dam—as an attractive and centrally-located community to host sporting events of all types, levels, and sizes,” Head of School Jason Warnick said.

Although the details of the improvements have yet to be finalized, Warnick said the Field House’s exterior, branding elements and interior are on the list of needed renovations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.