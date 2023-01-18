Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) – A body discovered late Wednesday morning in rural Monroe Co. is believed to be a Ho-Chunk Nation tribal member who has been missing since before the new year, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body of a woman was discovered in the Township of La Grange around 10 a.m. The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office indicated more information will be released as it becomes available.

Currently, investigators suspect the woman to be Felicia Wanna, who was reported missing by the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Dept. earlier this month. At the time, the police department indicated no one had been in touch with Wanna, 50, since Dec. 29, when she was in contact with an immediate family member.

The police department has joined the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner in the death investigation, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, and Crime Lab.

