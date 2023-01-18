Calm Before The Storm - Still Gloomy

Dry Wednesday

Snow Develops Wednesday Night

Above Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -While the gloomy conditions continue, we brace for our next system which will be more of a wintry one than the past couple. A First Alert Day is in place Wednesday night through Thursday for the potential of accumulating snowfall along with a wintry mix. The Thursday morning commute will be the worst of the storm with impacts likely. Plan ahead if traveling during that time frame. Early indications are for a solid 2-5 inches across the area with perhaps lighter totals across the far southeast and heavier totals across the far northwest. Temperatures will be marginal so this will likely be a heavy wet snow.

Cloudy skies remain tonight with overnight lows around 30. Light westerly winds 10-15 mph. Cloudy skies again on Wednesday, but we should remain dry during the daytime hours. Mild temperatures into the middle 30s with a light northeasterly wind of 5-15 mph.

Look for snow to develop after sunset Wednesday and pick up with intensity and coverage Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be around the freezing mark. Snow will continue Thursday northwest of Madison while a wintry mix develops in Madison. Area’s southeast will see a wintry mix that likely changes to plain rain for a period of time. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Activity will taper off Thursday night with lows back into the middle 20s.

Unsettled weather continues through the end of the week and weekend with continued cloud cover and scattered flurries and snow showers. The best chance for a little light snow would be on Sunday. Highs will remain above normal and climb from the upper 20s into the lower 30s.

Monday will be our best chance for some sunshine before active weather returns again Tuesday with a chance of light snow.

