Darlington police search for 75-year-old not seen for 3 months

Eugene Taylor
Eugene Taylor(Darlington Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A retired teacher who frequently travels between his homes in Darlington, Wisconsin, and Seward, Alaska, has not been seen in more than three months and authorities are asking for help locating him.

On Wednesday, the Darlington Police Dept. asked people to be on the lookout for Eugene Taylor who was last seen in mid-October.

Taylor, 75, lives in both cities and will travel alone between them. He also will visit friends across the country, which is why his missing status was not confirmed until now, the police department explained in its alert.

The Darlington Police Dept. is searching for Eugene Taylor, 75, who has not been seen since...
The Darlington Police Dept. is searching for Eugene Taylor, 75, who has not been seen since Oct. 11, 2022.(Darlington Police Dept.)

The alert did not list a vehicle for Taylor, noting he may not have one. He is known to hitchhike or catch rides with friends when traveling.

According to his description, Taylor stands 6′ tall, weighs 240 lbs., and has gray hair. His friends and family told authorities he may be suffering from dementia. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Darlington Police Dept. at 608-776-4981.

