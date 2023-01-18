Fire crews respond to Stoughton house fire

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area firefighters are battling a Stoughton house fire Monday night.

The fire occurred at 1417 Kings Lynn Road, according to Dane County Dispatch. Stoughton Fire, EMS and Police responded to the scene.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage. The scene remains under investigation.

