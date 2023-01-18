Heavy snow moves in tonight

Snow/wintry mix moves in after evening commute

Heaviest snow falls overnight

Messy Thursday morning commute

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.

The snow will begin to move in later this evening, between 8-10 pm. Temperatures will likely be warm enough in our southeastern counties to allow some drizzle or wintry mixing initially. The snow will pick up in intensity, with the heaviest snow falling overnight. This is where many of us will pick up most of our accumulation, as snow will lighten up by the morning commute.

Even though the snow won’t be falling quite as hard when most of us wake up Thursday morning, the commute will still be messy. I would plan on extra travel time as roads will be snowy and icy from this heavy, wet snow.

Snow totals are expected to be highest for our northern and western counties, where between 5-7 inches is possible. Totals decrease the farther southeast you go, whereas Janesville may not even see 2 inches. There will be a range of totals within Dane county, northern Dane could see between 3-5, while southern Dane should expect 1-3″. I think Madison falls right in the middle, with a good chance of seeing between 2-4 inches.

Snow will taper off through the day on Thursday and roads should improve by the evening commute. Temperatures remain near freezing through the weekend, with a slight chance for snow Sunday morning.

