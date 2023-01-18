Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine...
Hope of finding survivors after Dnipro missile strike fades
The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies