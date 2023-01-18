Madison-based adaptive climbing program allows the sport to be accessible to all

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Boulders Climbing Gym on Madison’s eastside offers an adaptive climbing program, that makes the sport of rock climbing accessible to all ages and abilities.

The workshop held on the last Sunday of each month, is led by Boulders employees and volunteers, who brought the program to fruition back in 2014.

Certain climbing routes and walls at the gym are reserved for adaptive climbers. Volunteers and employees provide whatever accommodation is needed for participants, from verbal cues to direct side-climbing support to gear.

Boulders employee Talon Edseth-Griffin, joins The Morning Show Wednesday to highlight the program which has been slowly gaining popularity due to word of mouth.

In recent years Boulders has hosted an annual adaptive climbing trip to Devil’s Lake.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.