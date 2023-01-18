Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A dangerous mix of relatively warm pavement and the thick snow expected to fall over Madison overnight serve as the perfect recipe for “slippery, slushy, and snowy” driving through the morning commute on Thursday, Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines warned, as his agency laid out its plan for clearing the roads.

As the flakes start falling, the Streets Division expects to have 32 crews plowing and salting the city’s main roads. They will focus on those spots throughout the night; however, more teams will head out around midnight, tasked with laying sand on hills, curves, and intersections that are not along the salt routes.

Romines reminded Madison drivers that a citywide plow would not happen unless three or more inches of snow fell and the winter weather system was nearly wrapped up. At the time of his statement, forecasts for Madison put the city right on the cusp of that range, with areas northwest of Dane Co. facing up to seven inches and those to the southeast looking at less than one.

On Monday morning, NBC15 First Alert meteorologists declared a snow emergency ahead of this winter weather system, warning that it could make for a troublesome drive to work. As Thursday drew nearer, the models narrowed showing several bands of expected snowfall. As winter weather neared, multiple cities declared snow emergencies to help keep the roads clear for plows.

