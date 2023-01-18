MPD: Fitchburg man arrested after cocaine found in coffee cup

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A search of two vehicles that were sitting outside a Madison restaurant for a while Friday afternoon landed a Fitchburg man in jail once officers took a look in his coffee cup.

The Madison Police Department reported on Tuesday that one of its officers, who had been patrolling the area, noticed the vehicles had been stopped in the 4800 block of E. Washington Ave. for a long time with people in them.

MPD’s statement indicated the officer brought in a K-9 unit and the dog alerted them that there was something suspicious in one of the vehicles. Police searched both vehicles and when checking a coffee cup, an officer allegedly discovered cocaine.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody and booked into the Dane Co. Jail on counts of possession of cocaine and parole violation.

