MPD: One injured after stabbing on Madison’s north side

The Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing on the city's north side.
The Madison Police Department is investigating a stabbing on the city's north side.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a stabbing on Madison’s north side, police stated.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said that officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

No arrests have been made, MPD stated.

The scene is active and MPD said more information would be added later.

