MPD: Stabbing linked to incident at school; suspect arrested

MADISON (WMTV) – The stabbing on Madison’s north side that sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday evening started with an incident at school that day, the Madison Police Department revealed. In a report of priority calls, MPD noted investigators traced the cause to an earlier disturbance at the school.

According to the initial MPD statement, officers found the victim shortly before 5:30 p.m. when they responded to the 1000 block of Sherman Ave. It stated the individual had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The new information released Wednesday added the victim was stabbed in the chest and officers needed to deliver life-saving aid when they got there.

A suspect was taken into custody and later booked into the Dane Co. jail, MPD stated on Wednesday.

Neither the statements released Tuesday night nor the one that came out Wednesday morning offered any details about the school disturbance, with only the latter indicating a connection. The name of the school was not released. Wednesday’s list of priority calls did identify a police response to a school on the city’s north side for a disturbance involving parents and students. Details of that incident were sparse and the people involved had left by the time officers arrived.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.