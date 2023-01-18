Multiple emergency crews respond to fire near Oregon
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews from three counties are descending upon a fire Wednesday afternoon near Oregon.
Dane County dispatchers confirmed the fire was happening at a home off of Oak Hill Road, in Rutland. A heavy plume of smoke could be seen coming from the fire just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said the agency is assisting the family.
NBC15 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as details develop.
