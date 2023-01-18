“My Two Elaines”: Former Wisconsin governor shares his experience caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s disease is a journey for many, as it affects more than six million Americans.

That was the journey for former Governor Marty Schreiber, whose wife Elaine was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2007 before passing away just last spring.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the former governor to talk about his book, “My Two Elaines,” and his journey caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about Marty and Elaine’s story, go to mytwoelaines.com.

