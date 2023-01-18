“My Two Elaines”: Former Wisconsin governor shares his experience caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the former governor to talk about his book, “My Two Elaines,” and his journey caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s disease is a journey for many, as it affects more than six million Americans.

That was the journey for former Governor Marty Schreiber, whose wife Elaine was officially diagnosed with the disease in 2007 before passing away just last spring.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with the former governor to talk about his book, “My Two Elaines,” and his journey caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

To learn more about Marty and Elaine’s story, go to mytwoelaines.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Police lights
Third sexual assault reported in Madison neighborhood
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming overnight.
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
This week we have two pets of the week!
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MPD: Stabbing linked to incident at school; suspect arrested