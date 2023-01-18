Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

This week we have two pets of the week!
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Meet adorable puppies Coal and Aspen!

Meet adorable puppies Coal and Aspen!

Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around.

If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at underdogpetrescue.org.

