PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats

Caption
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!

The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors.

The health system said all of the tiny hats were handmade and given by community volunteers.

UnityPoint Health noted that its birthing center is the busiest in Wisconsin. There were nearly 4,900 babies born there last year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

MPD: Fitchburg man arrested after cocaine found in coffee cup
The babies at UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s birthing center and NICU are cozy and ready to take...
Babies born at UnityPoint Health – Meriter don adorable knitted hats
Snow is on the way for much of Wisconsin, heavier snow will be to the west and north.
Snow on the way, could be heavy at times
Area firefighters are battling a Stoughton house fire Monday night.
$600k in damage estimated after Stoughton home fire