PHOTOS: Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter wear adorable knit hats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Babies born at UnityPoint Health- Meriter are ready for winter weather!

The health system showed off its littlest patients Wednesday, all of which were wearing adorable knitted hats. Each of the caps were winter-themed, using shades of blue and white as the main colors.

The health system said all of the tiny hats were handmade and given by community volunteers.

UnityPoint Health noted that its birthing center is the busiest in Wisconsin. There were nearly 4,900 babies born there last year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.