Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday.

According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive.

MPD officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the baby’s life before the child was taken to a hospital. MPD noted that the baby was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not indicate the nature of the death.

The police department stated that its Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the death. The investigation is ongoing.

