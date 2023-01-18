Police investigating death of infant on Madison’s west side

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An infant died after being found unresponsive last week at a home on Madison’s west side, police reported Wednesday.

According to Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, to the home on Welton Drive.

MPD officers and Madison Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the baby’s life before the child was taken to a hospital. MPD noted that the baby was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police did not indicate the nature of the death.

The police department stated that its Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the death. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Area firefighters are battling a Stoughton house fire Monday night.
$600k in damage estimated after Stoughton home fire
Madison snowplows will hit the streets Wednesday night and are expected to step up their...
Madison Streets Div. warns of slick commute, lays out plow plans
MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested
Police lights
Third sexual assault reported in Madison neighborhood