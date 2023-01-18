Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Beaver Dam home are displaced after a fire resulted in smoke and water damage to the building, firefighters stated Tuesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported on the second floor of a home just after 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Stone Street in Beaver Dam. The residents of the single-family home had escaped before firefighters got there.

When crews arrived, Beaver Dam Fire Department officials spotted light smoking coming from the roof and worked to fight the fire immediately.

Firefighters positioned a hose line to the front door and entered the home, seeing what they described as “moderate smoke conditions” on the building’s second floor. Firefighters extinguished a fire on the second-floor bedroom, but noted the blaze had spread to the attic of the home. They eventually had to cut holes in the roof to put the fire out.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire, firefighters reported. The fire department said that St. Vincent De Paul is helping the residents of the home with housing and essentials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department also reminded citizens that working smoke alarms are pertinent to have in homes and urged anyone who needs one to call their agency at 920-887-4609.

