Snow on the way, could be heavy at times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!

Winter weather alerts have been posted in advance of the next system that will be moving into our area this evening. At first, we’ll see a mix of precipitation entering our area after 7 pm. Southerly and southeasterly counties will likely see only rain, while a quick shot of freezing rain could move through before changing to snow for everyone else.

Overnight the heaviest accumulations will start near midnight and continue through 4 am. After that, we’ll begin to see the snow lighten up and become more occasional through the rest of Thursday afternoon. Snow Totals for our southwestern counties will be near 3-5″ while areas north could see 5-8″.

Temperatures will hover near and around the freezing mark which means snow will be heavy and wet. Slush on the roads could mean slippery conditions so be extremely careful, especially for any commute early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will also begin to drop into the weekend in the mid to upper 20s.

Our next chance of snow will be late on Saturday, but any expected accumulation should be low.

Snow totals are expected to be highest for our northern and western counties, where between 5-7 inches is possible. Totals decrease the farther southeast you go, whereas Janesville may not even see 2 inches. There will be a range of totals within Dane county, northern Dane could see between 3-5, while southern Dane should expect 1-3″. I think Madison falls right in the middle, with a good chance of seeing between 2-4 inches.

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south. (WMTV)

Snow will taper off through the day on Thursday and roads should improve by the evening commute. Temperatures remain near freezing through the weekend, with a slight chance for snow Sunday morning.

