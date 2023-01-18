Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies

The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hoping to raise money through a fun calendar.
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is hoping to raise money through a fun calendar.(NBC15)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton senior center is addressing its growing population with a special fundraiser.

The City of Stoughton approved a plan to allow more space for large presentations, fitness and wellness classes at the Stoughton Area Senior Center. The challenge the center faces is that it would have to raise $200,000 to cover the cost of renovations and equipment.

Coordinator Mary Onsanger decided to have some fun with raising the funds and had the idea to create a calendar based on famous movie scenes to sell to the community.

Director and Graphic Designer Mary-Carel Verden said her hope with the calendars was to show little pockets of Stoughton.

There are 500 calendars made and the center is hoping to sell them all. All proceeds will go toward the expansion. If you are interested in calendar, they are available at the center, which is located at 248 W. Main Street in Stoughton. They are $25 each.

