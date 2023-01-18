Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a 17-year-old girl with his car pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Dylan Lenz, 17, appeared in Dodge County court Tuesday, where bail conditions continued. A telephone scheduling conference was set for March 6.

Lenz is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery- intending great bodily harm, first-degree reckless injury, hit and run- involving great bodily harm and battery. All five charges include the modifier of use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Lenz allegedly recounted to a police officer when he decided to attack the victim with a box cutter and why, after letting her go, he chose to hit her multiple times with his car.

The victim was first taken to Marshfield Medical Center, then she was flown to UW Children’s Hospital for treatment. A Beaver Dam detective who visited the hospital the next day wrote about learning the victim had no movement below the waist and was going to need surgery to fix a spinal injury. The police reports also included indications that both of her ankles were broken, road rash from her shoulders to feet, and a shoulder injury, among other injuries.

During a hearing on Oct. 17, Lenz made his initial appearance where his cash bond was set at $150,000. The cash bond was posted on Oct. 31.

Lenz’s attorney, Christopher Van Wagner, said in November that Lenz has gone directly into treatment, where he will remain with the advice of medical professionals. Van Wagner added that, at the time, Lenz would not be returning to work or school.

