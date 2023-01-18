Third sexual assault reported in Madison neighborhood

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A week after two sexual assaults were reported in the same Madison neighborhood, a third woman told investigators an unknown man touched her inappropriately from behind while she was walking toward a local hospital.

None of the women assaulted in the Greenbush neighborhood did not know the person who did it to them and the Madison Police Department noted that all three of their descriptions of the perpetrator matched. In all three cases, they said the suspect was a man in his early twenties who was wearing dark clothing.

The victim in the third assault told the Madison Police Department she was walking towards Meriter Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the man approached her in the 200 block of Park Street. MPD detectives urge people who live near Meriter or St. Mary’s Hospital, and especially those on Mills Street, with home security cameras to check their recordings for any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the police department assured the residents of the area they have stepped up patrols in the area.

All three attacks happened on the same day of the week, and around the same time of day. According to the previous MPD report, they happened within minutes of each other, on Tuesday, at nearly the same time of the day. At the time, the MPD report stated the department believed they may have been committed by the same person, but that they were still investigating them as separate incidents.

The first woman told police she was walking by South Park Street and Erin Street when the suspect came up from behind her. She was able to get away from him, but she he came up to her again near St. Mary’s Hospital. Dane County dispatchers told the woman to go to the hospital to receive help until they could arrive.

The other woman recounted the suspect approaching her from behind near Emerald Street and Orchard Street. Police noted that a concerned citizen helped get the woman out of the area.

Anyone with information about the incident or with video from that time, is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Det. Sarah Korger directly at 608-229-8214. She can also be reached by email at skorger@cityofmadison.com

