Three Packers walked into a meat store...

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Packers kicker Mason Crosby was in Lake Tomahawk with long snapper Jack Coco and punter Pat O’Donnell this weekend for some off-season R&R.

Lake Tomahawk Meat Market Owner Todd Ahrensdorf says it’s always nice when Crosby stops by.

“I said it was too bad you’re not working this weekend, but he was up snowmobiling and put some tip-ups out on the lake and decided to have a cookout and some steaks,” Ahrensdorf said. He prides himself on having the freshest and biggest variety in the area. “The guys got the ribeyes and the gals got the filets,” he said.

His dedication has earned him national recognition. Food and Wine magazine calls the store one of the top hundred meat markets in the U.S. and he’s even been visited by the Food Network’s Andrew Zimmern.

The Lake Tomahawk Meat Market’s been around since 1990. Ahrensdorf said they get customers, and fans, from all over the country. “I was 23 years old, I decided there had to be something better out there, so I started my own place, and it took a lot of time and effort, but now it’s really paying off,” Ahrensdorf said.

As for his popularity with the Packers, Ahrensdorf said they’re just a bunch of regular guys. “A few of the customers recognized him. I think Mason, he doesn’t mind the attention.”

Crosby’s not above promoting one of his favorite local haunts either when a few years ago, he wore one of the store’s t-shirts to the opening day of training camp.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
Stoughton senior center fundraises with calendars based on famous movies
A 2022 study attributes healthy aging, longevity, and improved quality of life to balance...
How balance exercises contribute to healthy aging
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing teen, running her over
Minnesota's attorney general says the state will continue to fight a lawsuit by two Minnesota...
Lawsuit alleging records law violations filed against MMSD