Two police officers shot in Racine

(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Racine police officers are recovering in the hospital after they were shot in Racine Tuesday night.

Racine police say they were responding to a domestic incident on W Boulevard and Gillen St. before it happened.

Police were trying to get a man to come out of his house after he barricaded himself inside with his children.

This is when shots were fired at police officers shortly before 11 p.m.

The man was taken into custody shortly after.

The officers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also report the children and their mother are safe.

