Verona Police Department searching for stolen trailer

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking area residents for help finding a trailer that was stolen from a construction site.

On Jan. 15 between 3:45 and 4 p.m., an 8′x12′ K&K Manufacturing trailer was stolen from a construction site in the 400 block of Robin Hill Rd. in the City of Verona. The trailer is black and has dual axels with white rims and a single, center rear door. There are no markings on the trailer’s exterior.

The trailer was full of construction equipment, officials said.

A residential camera near the construction site captured video footage of a single cab pickup truck towing the trailer away. Officials believe the truck traveled westbound on Robin Hill Road, southbound on Hemlock Drive and westbound on Lone Pine Way after stealing the trailer.

(Verona Police Department)

Officials are encouraging anyone who lives in the area to review surveillance footage they may have and to contact the Verona Police Department at (608) 845-7623 if they have relevant video footage or any information about the theft.

