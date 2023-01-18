Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region.

Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.

Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south. (WMTV)

With winter weather approaching, several cities have enacted their snow emergency protocols, which often focus on keeping drivers from parking on the street so snowplows can work more quickly. See the list of cities below and snow emergencies not included can be reported by emailing: news@nbc15.com

Evansville:

A snow emergency will be in effect all day on Thursday. Drivers are prohibited from parking on either side of city streets. The city states they must park on private property or in designated public parking areas.

Lodi:

A snow emergency will begin Wednesday, at 9 p.m., and last through noon the next day. While it is in effect street and alley parking is banned.

Marshall:

The snow emergency will start at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night and run through 5 p.m. the next day. During that time, drivers are not allowed to park on the streets. To help keep the streets cleared of vehicles, the city will allow people to park in their own yards while the emergency is in effect. The restrictions will last 48 hours unless it is canceled early.

Portage:

A snow emergency will begin Thursday, at 4 a.m., at which time parking is prohibited on signed snow routes. At 6 a.m., the ban extends to all streets that are not in in the city’s central business district. Twenty-four later, at 4 a.m. on Friday, the central business district is added to the snow emergency. The decree will last 48 hours, unless canceled early by the city.

