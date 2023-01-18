Wisconsin continues domination over Penn St. with 63-60 win

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after Wisconsin defeated Penn State 63-60 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press and Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wisconsin held on to continue its Madison mastery over Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 63-60 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wahl returned to the lineup for Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) following a three-game absence from the lineup due to injury in which the Badgers lost all three. Wahl had 10 points and finished 3-for-10 shooting but buried his lone 3-point attempt.

Chucky Hepburn scored 13 points for Wisconsin and Connor Essegian 10.

Hepburn made two foul shots with seven seconds left to cap the scoring. Following a Penn State (12-6, 3-4) timeout, Andrew Funk’s 3 attempt bounced off the back of the rim and Jordan Davis secured the long rebound to end it.

Myles Dread’s 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining reduced the Nittany Lions’ deficit to 61-60, but Penn State failed to score again as it missed its last four-shot attempts and committed a turnover.

Jalen Pickett scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Penn State. Funk finished with 16 points shooting 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and Dread, a reserve, scored 11.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the debut of the Kohl Center where Wisconsin moved its record to 19-0 against Penn State. The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten Wisconsin since 1995 in the Badgers’ former home the Field House.

The Badgers are 23-2 all-time against Penn State at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin suffocated Northwestern 56-33 in the Kohl Center’s debut on Jan. 17, 1998.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Kohl Center, and the Badgers debuted their “By the Players” uniforms which were designed by Wisconsin players to represent diversity and inclusion.

The Nittany Lions host Nebraska on Saturday. Wisconsin travels to Northwestern on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard looks to shoot past Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn during the first...
Houston, KU stay atop Top 25 while FAU enters for 1st time
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder
Holmes helps No. 6 Indiana rout Wisconsin 93-56
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) is defended by Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) during the first...
Strong 2nd half sends Hoosiers past No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45