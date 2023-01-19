Antetokounmpo passes Durant for East All-Star voting lead

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Reynolds
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City.

Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said in the third update of the All-Star balloting. Durant is 132,014 votes behind, with 5,838,182.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains the overall voting leader, with 6,506,682 votes. James has been a captain in all five of the NBA’s previous uses of the format where the leading vote-getters from the Eastern and Western conferences get to pick their rosters from the other selections.

James’ teams are 5-0 in All-Star games when he is a captain.

Durant — who was the voting leader from the East at each of the first two balloting updates this year, but has been sidelined of late with a sprained knee ligament — has been the captain as the East’s voting leader in each of the past two years. Antetokounmpo was in the previous two years, 2019 and 2020.

The top three frontcourt players and top two guards in each conference will be chosen as starters, with the leading overall vote-getters from each conference serving as captains and choosing their teams.

James tops the list of West frontcourt players. Denver’s Nikola Jokic remained in second (4,718,218) and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis remained third (3,838,171).

Antetokounmpo leapfrogged Durant among East frontcourt balloting, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum stretched his lead over Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid for the third spot in the voting among those players. Tatum had 4,521,414 votes, while Embiid had 4,318,035. The margin a week ago had Tatum leading Embiid by just over 32,000 votes in the race for the No. 3 spot.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry still leads all guards in the balloting, now with 5,151,822 votes. Dallas’ Luka Doncic remained No. 2 behind Curry among West guards with 4,905,655 votes.

The top two vote-getters among East guards was also unchanged. Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving still leads with 3,968,041 votes, and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is second with 3,851,233 votes.

Fan voting counts for 50% of the starters balloting, a media ballot counts for 25% and the ballots turned in by NBA players count for the other 25%.

Voting by fans continues through Saturday. The captains and the starters will be announced Jan. 26. Reserves — chosen by NBA coaches — will be revealed Feb. 2. The All-Star captains will then draft their teams, probably in the second week of February.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022,...
Packers to donate AEDs to Wisconsin, Upper Michigan organizations
FILE - Miami Marlins' Brian Anderson follows through after hitting a single during the first...
AP source: Brewers reach $3.5M deal with ex-Marlin Anderson
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after...
Wisconsin continues domination over Penn St. with 63-60 win