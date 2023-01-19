Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The decades-long battle over the future of the Dane Co. jail consolidation project will hit a crossroads Thursday night. That’s when the Board of Supervisors will meet to decide what to do about a critical proposal to further fund the plan backed by Co. Executive Joe Parisi and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

Two votes are scheduled for Thursday night’s board meeting, one would let county supervisors go ahead and approve the $13.5 million bond issue that would continue funding the project, while the other would put the question before Dane Co. voters. To approve the bonds directly, three-quarters of board members would have to back the proposal, a number that has proven hard for supporters to muster. If it passes, the bonds would be issued, and the second vote would be rendered moot.

However, if that measure fails, board members will need to decide if Dane Co. voters should get a chance to approve the bonds. While the first vote requires a supermajority, getting the question on the April ballot would require the approval of a simple majority of supervisors.

If approved, the bonds would go towards the plan for a new six-story, 825-bed jail. The push for a decision is coming to a head now because the funds are necessary to allow the bidding process on construction to move forward, the county previously stated. Without a decision, the jail consolidation project, which has been going on for more than two decades, would get pushed back further.

