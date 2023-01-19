Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.

“By purchasing this property, we are saving this area from potential development,” Parisi said. “This parcel will provide greater visibility of McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park on County Highway N and more opportunities for Dane County residents to enjoy the outdoors.”

The land the county bought includes a mix of cropland, wetlands and woods adjacent to the existing park. County officials said the property has two ponds on it.

Parisi said the purchase would allow Dane Co. to follow through on its commitments to restore wetlands, as the parcel of purchased land includes wetlands that connect to other wetlands within the existing park.

“This is a terrific addition to McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park and will provide increased conservation and recreational opportunities for generations to come,” County Board Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff added.

The land will also buffer the rest of the park from planned development along County Highway N, officials said.

Dane County will purchase the 34.7 acres of land for $1.2 million from money within the 2023 budget after a resolution is approved at a County Board Meeting Thursday night.

