Dane Co. Regional Airport’s ‘Flight of Lights’ set to return

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport’s International Lane will be illuminated once again this year for families to enjoy a series of drive-through lights displays.

The airport is hosting its fourth “Flight of Lights” display, which it noted will have more lights than last year. There will also be industrial vehicles that are lit up and some solar-powered displays.

The airport explained that there are themes for six different light displays, some of which honor first responders and the medical community. The lights also include Wisconsin sports, animals and nature, tropical and nautical, and certain destinations.

Airport Director Kim Jones said airport staff are excited for the community to see the displays.

“The light show offers us the opportunity to say thank you for traveling with us,” Jones said.

Those interested can enter daily from 7:30-11:30 p.m. from Friday, March 24, through April 16. Vehicles should enter from International Lane in Madison. It is free to the public.

The airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights all collaborate to make the event happen.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Generic
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
Temperatures in our area are finally expected to be heading down
Flurries this evening with more snow expected this weekend
WWNY Community meeting planned in wake of teens’ suicides
UW Health reports increased number of pediatric suicide-related emergency visits
MPD: Tracks in the snow show burglary suspect went car-to-car