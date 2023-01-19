Dane Co. Regional Airport’s ‘Flight of Lights’ set to return

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport’s International Lane will be illuminated once again this year for families to enjoy a series of drive-through lights displays.

The airport is hosting its fourth “Flight of Lights” display, which it noted will have more lights than last year. There will also be industrial vehicles that are lit up and some solar-powered displays.

The airport explained that there are themes for six different light displays, some of which honor first responders and the medical community. The lights also include Wisconsin sports, animals and nature, tropical and nautical, and certain destinations.

Airport Director Kim Jones said airport staff are excited for the community to see the displays.

“The light show offers us the opportunity to say thank you for traveling with us,” Jones said.

Those interested can enter daily from 7:30-11:30 p.m. from Friday, March 24, through April 16. Vehicles should enter from International Lane in Madison. It is free to the public.

The airport, Dane County, Dane County Parks, Traditions Specialty Lighting, Affirm Agency, and Olin Park Holiday Fantasy in Lights all collaborate to make the event happen.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.