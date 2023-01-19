Dane Co. Salvation Army falls thousands short of Christmas fundraising goals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County announced Thursday the total amount it raised during the Capital Area Command 2022 Christmas Campaign.

According to Salvation Army officials, the organization fell almost $34,000 short of it’s fundraising goals of $500,000 for the year. Organizers attributed the miss to several factors.

“Sadly, we fell short of our goal, the last weeks of our campaign was hit with flu, RSV, snow, and some extreme cold,” Steve Heck, Executive Director of Philanthropy, said.

Officials tallied $466,029.55 on the last collection day, leaving $33,970.45 left.

According to The Salvation Army, 25% of the annual fundraising budget comes from the Christmas Campaign.

“The funds collected during this time go in part to all of the services we provide,” Heck said. “This includes emergency family shelter, single women’s shelter, emergency disaster relief, shelter, youth mentoring, among many others.

It is not too late to donate, according to officials. Community members who still want to donate can donate online at www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/danecounty/ and click the “Donate” button on the upper right corner. They can also mail a check with “Red Kettle” in the memo line to The Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Dr., Madison, WI 53714.

