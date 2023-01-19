Dane Co. Salvation Army falls thousands short of Christmas fundraising goals

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Dane County announced Thursday the total amount it raised during the Capital Area Command 2022 Christmas Campaign.

According to Salvation Army officials, the organization fell almost $34,000 short of it’s fundraising goals of $500,000 for the year. Organizers attributed the miss to several factors.

“Sadly, we fell short of our goal, the last weeks of our campaign was hit with flu, RSV, snow, and some extreme cold,” Steve Heck, Executive Director of Philanthropy, said.

Officials tallied $466,029.55 on the last collection day, leaving $33,970.45 left.

According to The Salvation Army, 25% of the annual fundraising budget comes from the Christmas Campaign.

“The funds collected during this time go in part to all of the services we provide,” Heck said. “This includes emergency family shelter, single women’s shelter, emergency disaster relief, shelter, youth mentoring, among many others.

It is not too late to donate, according to officials. Community members who still want to donate can donate online at www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/danecounty/ and click the “Donate” button on the upper right corner. They can also mail a check with “Red Kettle” in the memo line to The Salvation Army, 3030 Darbo Dr., Madison, WI 53714.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie due to a crash.
Officials investigating after fatal crash on Highway 151
Madison Beltline at Old Sauk Road at 12:14 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2023.
Traffic incident causes midday delays on Madison Beltline near Middleton
Higher snow totals are expected to the northwest, quickly decreasing farther south.
Heavy snow moves in tonight
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
generic crash
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy

Latest News

Expansion of McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
Members of the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Black Caucus fired back hard at Sheriff Kalvin...
Dane Co. Black Caucus fires back at Sheriff Barrett over jail
All Dane County jail inmates to be tested for coronavirus
Dane Co. Board faces major votes Thursday on jail’s future
More snow expected for the weekend
More snow expected for the weekend